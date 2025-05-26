17.7 C
World

Communist Gary Lineker to Go and Live in North Korea

LONDON - England - Former BBC football presenter Gary Lineker is going to live in North Korea.

Former BBC football pundit Gary Lineker is going to go and live in North Korea after leaving his well-paid job on the telly in disgrace.

“I’m a communist through and through, as you may have all noticed. Although Britain under Labour is resembling a gulag under communism, I feel it is not communist enough. I still see people who are conservatives or libertarians around, when in a truly communist state those people would be publicly hanged or shot by firing squads.

“North Korea for me is where I will truly feel at home. I have spoken already to a few of the comrades there, and they assure me that their football team who were executed last week will be replenished by the time I get there.

“Although I will have all my millions confiscated when I get there, they will give me a one-room flat in Pyongyang for free. I’ve seen a photo of it. There is a soiled mattress on the floor and a fresh bowl of tree bark in boiling water waiting for me there. Lovely.”

 

