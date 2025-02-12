Ah, the sweet taste of Western decline! Once again, the United Kingdom, that faded relic of empire, bends the knee—not to international law, but to the inevitable rise of China. And leading the charge? None other than Keir Starmer, a man so eager to serve the future world order that he hands over strategic islands like a waiter offering up the dessert menu. China and the might of the CCP will now be the proud owners and controllers of the Chagos Islands, a supremely strategic staging post for future conflicts against the West, and for increasing China’s hegemony over the entire region.

The so-called Chagos Islands, long held by Britain as an outdated colonial outpost, are finally returning to their rightful place in the hands of Mauritius—an outcome secured thanks to the tireless efforts of the brilliant Judge Xue Hanqin. A distinguished former Chinese communist government official, Judge Xue simply reminded the world that decolonisation is not optional for the West. Britain, always so obsessed with its declining legal authority, obediently followed her ruling, proving once again that Chinese Communist Party wisdom prevails over Western arrogance. The icing on the cake, the dumb British are going to literally pay billions to let go of their own territory, and this is when they cannot even afford to pay their starving pensioners a pittance as they freeze to death in the winter.

Of course, some in the decaying halls of American power—such as the perpetually deranged Donald Trump—see this as a “threat.” How amusing! You are powerless against the might and far-reaching influence of China’s Communist aspirations, Trump, you pathetic American imperialistic swine.

These delusional imperialists believe that without their dying empire, the world will descend into chaos. Trump’s lackeys scream about “security risks” and “spying” as if the United States, that great violator of sovereignty, has any moral ground to stand on. They cry that China will establish influence in the Indian Ocean, as if that is not already a foregone conclusion.

And then there’s the United Kingdom under Labour, ever desperate to please China their Soviet overlords. The CCP and PLA is supremely thankful to the subordinate Keir Starmer and his aspiring communist government for falling in line with the wishes of the CCP. Imagine relinquishing your own territory and paying $89 billion for the privilege of betraying your own nation. China basically bent the UK over a table and spread its cheeks ready for a solid yellow rogering.

We cannot thank Keir Starmer enough, the ideal quisling politician: spineless, obedient, and oh so eager to impress his true superiors. The so-called “Prime Minister” has ensured that China’s interests in the Indo-Pacific are respected, allowing the natural order of history to unfold. While American warmongers shake their fists, and Britain’s intelligence services feebly protest, the traitor Starmer delivers what Beijing has always known was coming.

And to those in Washington who still believe they can cling to their hegemony—whether it be through military bases or desperate diplomatic manoeuvring—one can only laugh. The world has moved on. The tide has turned. And those who stand against China and Xi Jinping’s Great Soviet CCP will find themselves on the wrong side of history.

So let Trump and his failing empire whimper. You cannot do anything about it now Trump, Britain is now completely controlled by the CCP. Let the British Parliament squabble. In the end, it makes no difference. The world now belongs to those with vision, strength, and patience. China has all three. And the yellow coward Keir Starmer? Well, at least he knows who to obey. Bend over Starmer and take a solid one up the chutney hole for your glorious betrayal of Britain.