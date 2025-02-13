REVEALED: Exclusive Pics of Kanye West’s Wife at Supermarket

17.7 C
LOS ANGELES - USA - A photographer has managed to capture exclusive pics of Kanye West's wife shopping at the supermarket.

A photographer has released exclusive pics of Kanye West’s wife shopping at a local supermarket in Los Angeles.

According to the photographer, he was in the area looking at some cans of sardines when he spotted the celebrity enter the supermarket wearing nothing.

“I mean, what a fuckin’ scoop. Kanye West’s wife right there in front of me. That’s like a $50 shot right there. She walked right in the store in front of me, and one of her large breasts hit a display of half off pretzels. I do this part-time because I do the dishes at a Chinese restaurant as well. Like, this was my ticket to the big time. Soon I would be jostling with the big boy paps in no time. I even bought me a little stepladder for those crowded sessions, you see, like when Meghan Markle called all the pap agencies to the Los Angeles fire meeting of victims.”

Here are some more of the exciting photographs the aspiring paparazzi managed to take.

