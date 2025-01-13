L.A. Fire Victims: Sick Ambulance Chasers Harry and Meghan Get Off On Disaster Porn

Harry and Meghan have been branded as opportunistic, disaster porn seeking, catastrophe ghoul, ambulance chasers by Los Angeles fire victims. Haven’t the people of Los Angeles suffered enough already than to have these two photo op vultures sniffing around the ashes?

“There’s nothing more grotesque and sickening to see these two narcissistic complex opportunists getting off on disaster porn as they literally chase ambulances all over Los Angeles, virtue signalling over the charred bodies of the fire victims and the newly made homeless.

“Do you think these creepy fucking monsters give one iota or a single squirt of piss for the people suffering now or the one’s who lost their lives? Not one shit is given. If it makes a good photo op for them, it’s okay, though.”

No doubt, Meghan sequestered a Netflix crew to film their “event”. There was good news for one Los Angeles fire victim, Meghan told her how to put edible flowers into ice cubes. Next time there’s a fire that could come in handy, however first they have to find some fucking water.

Ambulance chasers Harry and Meghan are the last fucking thing anyone wants to see after losing everything in a fucking fire.

The good news is that they were only there for 17 minutes before going back to their Montecito mansion.