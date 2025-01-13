“We Got Her!” Arrest Mayor Bass

Forget about trying to force Los Angeles Mayor Bass to resign for gross negligence and dereliction of duty, many Angelinos are saying she should be arrested.

The thousands of people affected by the stupid mismanaged Los Angeles mayoral department are so angry they want Mayor Karen Bass, who receives a $650,000 salary to be arrested and put in jail.

“I want her arrested ASAP. The LAPD needs to put out an arrest warrant for Mayor Bass stat! Shit, I’m going to petition City Hall for this to happen. They need to put this woman away, she’s dangerous!” an angry Palisades resident told LA Quarterly newspaper.

Should the Los Angeles mayor be culpable for her negligent actions? Many are so angry about the city’s mismanagement that they are calling for her arrest immediately.

“She’s smiling on the TV because she has a good salary and pension plan plus benefit. We lost everything and State Farm took away our fire insurance. We got nothing left. Arrest that Mayor Bass bitch right now. I want to see her goddamn mugshot,” another angry Pacific Palisades resident screamed from their makeshift tent.

Since the fire broke out, more than 200,000 residents of Los Angeles County have been ordered to evacuate their homes, with the Palisades Fire alone accounting for a substantial portion of those evacuations. More than 166,000 others are under evacuation warnings.

The wind-fed wildfires have killed at least 24 people and swept through 40,000 acres in the Greater Los Angeles area, destroying entire communities and more than 26,800 structures.

The office of Mayor Bass were not answering calls from reporters on Monday.