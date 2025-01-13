LOS ANGELES NEWS: Roasted Smelt Fish Recipe

Sourced directly from Northern California, where the Delta smelt live, these delicious fish are great for grilling on hot fires. Be sure you turn the heat up real hot before cooking your Smelt.

Ingredients:

1 pound (450 g) fresh smelt fish, cleaned (heads optional)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 lemon, thinly sliced

Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Lemon wedges (for serving)

Instructions:

Preheat the Oven or Grill on a Barbecue

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or lightly grease it with olive oil.

Prepare the Smelt Fish

Rinse the smelt fish under cold water and pat them dry with paper towels. Place them in a large mixing bowl.

Season the Fish

Drizzle the olive oil over the fish and toss to coat evenly. Sprinkle the sea salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and smoked paprika over the fish. Gently mix to ensure the seasoning coats each fish.

Arrange on Baking Sheet

Lay the smelt fish in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Avoid overcrowding so they roast evenly. Place lemon slices over and around the fish for added flavour.

Roast the Fish

Roast in the preheated oven for 12–15 minutes, or until the fish are golden and slightly crispy around the edges. The fish should flake easily with a fork when done.

Serve

Remove from the oven and transfer to a serving platter. Garnish with freshly chopped parsley and serve with additional lemon wedges.

Tips:

Smelt fish have a mild flavour and edible bones, so they can be eaten whole, including the skin and bones. Pair with crusty bread, a fresh salad, or roasted vegetables for a complete meal.

Enjoy your roasted smelt fish—a simple, flavourful dish perfect for any occasion!