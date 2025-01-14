17.7 C
Joe Biden Unloads Billions For California Fire Mismanagement Disaster

LOS ANGELES - USA - Joe Biden is unloading billions of dollars onto the California fire mismanagement disaster zone.

Why not fuck the U.S. economy even further into the red, there’s a lot more damage Joe Biden can commit in his last days as absentee president. Given the okay from Washington, Governor Newsom is proposing California provide at least $2.5 billion in additional funding for ongoing emergency response efforts and to jumpstart recovery efforts for Los Angeles. This is the first tranche of funds being unloaded, there will be more to come. Don’t mention the $36 Trillion U.S.debt or anything. Surely Trump can do something to stop the madness when he comes into the White House?

Executive order upon executive orders

The vegetable in the White House was told to okay the funds to FEMA, handing out 0% loans to anyone who wants to build a home in the toxic smouldering wasteland of Los Angeles.

No doubt fraud will itself be a large part of the money handouts, just like literally billions of dollars were lost during the pandemic giveaway. Roll up, roll up — free money, free loans, and free smelt sandwiches for everyone.

Joe Biden, a walking zombie, will possibly go down as even a worse president than Jimmy Carter, and that’s saying something.

The brown nosing event for his foreign policy yesterday did not mention the disastrous exit from Afghanistan, where billions of U.S. military hardware was gifted to the Taliban and dozens of U.S. personnel died after a bomb detonation.

Under Biden’s open door policy, over 8 million illegal migrants were let into the country.

The fires in Los Angeles are bad, but the Biden presidency has been the biggest disaster the USA and globe has witnessed in decades.

