Why the Abolition of Private Property is the Next Step

It’s happening in Hawaii, it will now happen in California, and it’s happening in the UK. The future is one of Smart Cities where much of the population will not own anything. The initial proposals for this system were birthed by organisations like the World Economic Forum amongst many others. Large corporations are snapping up vast swathes of land and properties to implement a sinister form of Marxism deployed on populations. The key factor to remember here is that with the abolition of private property, individual land ownership ceases to exist, and populations thus become weaker and more dependent on the state. In the UK, the Labour government is utilising this technique on the farmers and their generational land by decreasing the threshold for Inheritance tax, therefore when the farmer dies, the family cannot continue to own the farm land but are forced to sell it. This is when the large corporations or the state step in, either utilising the land for wind farms or solar farms. Naturally, this process will decrease production of food within the UK, but to the masterminds of this agenda, the general populace is not a factor to care about. The Labour government does not care about the population, and their modus operandi is to create even more poverty, which leads to early death. This is another reason why they are targeting pensioners in the UK, as they want them to die early so that their wealth can be transferred to the state quicker. The introduction of the CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) will also be the step after most of private property is abolished. This is part of the Global Collectivist Marxist Great Reset, which is a form of collectivism and wealth redistribution proposed by the WEF and BIS (Bank for International Settlements). Collectivism is part of the communist ideology, but what will make things different to the past communist vision, will be the utilisation of technology to control and subvert populations, as a form of digital feudalism. For the controllers, the people who are above politics, and above business, and are unseen and unknown entities, democracy has become way too messy. Visible characters like Elon Musk may seem pretty high up and rich, but he is nothing but a useful idiot. Anyone who is visible is a mere pawn of the greater agenda. The UN and WEF have even praised China as the ideal model for all nations to employ regarding their technique in population governance and assimilation of certain capitalistic economic mechanisms within their core communist ideological framework. The truth is that China is actually poverty-stricken in most areas and much of their “economic miracle” is one big lie, especially with alarm bells ringing in much of the country’s faltering economy. There currently is a big rush now to implement AI and integrate it into all areas of society and employment because the globe is moving towards the post consumerist era where all private property will be abolished. Artificial Intelligence and robots will essentially replace the current working population because humans are not deemed as productive or useful any more. Through Smart Cities, individuals who do not tow the line, or are seen as disruptive, will simply be cancelled. Without the ability to purchase anything, or have their heat cut off by those controlling the grid, many people will thus fall into poverty, eventually dying early. Behaviour modification chips will also be utilised on certain individuals in the future. For the controllers, the biggest problem at the moment are the ‘useless eaters’ vast parts of the population who are deemed as completely ineffectual and without any purpose. Much of the population are now a burden, as in the past they may have been tax slaves, but now with the advent of AI will render them even more useless than they already were. The controllers have already utilised the populations of the past to amass vast riches, and they have used this time to become so technologically advanced that they just have no need for the tax slaves of the past any more. In simple terms, populations will be whittled down slowly, a little here, a little there, maybe a pandemic here, a war there, little by little goes unnoticed to the blind population who are being led to the slaughterhouse day by day and are blinded and over-stimulated by a deluge of constant entertainment pumped into their microplastic infused mediocre brains.

