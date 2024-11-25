17.7 C
Business

UK Businesses Speeding Up AI Integration and Firing Staff

LONDON - England - UK businesses are speeding up the proliferation of artificial intelligence, with AI integration replacing human staff.

AN AI BARMAN SERVING COCKTAILS ai integration

Because of the insane, irresponsible actions of Rachel Reeves, the Labour Chancellor of the Exchequer, who is NOT qualified for the job, businesses are now speeding up the process for AI integration whilst firing their overpriced human staff. The disgraceful Chancellor even dared to attend the CBI conference today.

AI Integration

Artificial Intelligence is the way forward for many businesses who are looking into bespoke AI integration solutions to bypass the stupid and reckless Labour budget.

Labour cost (salary + NIC)What the irresponsible and essentially ignorant budget of the naive, unqualified Rachel Reeves has done is put a noose around many UK businesses.

ARTIFICIAL GENERAL INTELLIGENCE

AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) does not go on sickies, demand more pay, join unions, or go on holidays. AI will replace many jobs soon, and the Labour Chancellor has only speeded up the implementation of this process.

Not only are businesses laying off existing workers, but they are not employing new workers either. This will increase unemployment in the UK, causing even more desperate people claiming unemployment benefits.

