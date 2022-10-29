LONDON - England - The Post consumerist era will not need you anymore, and as AI increases the elite controllers will eventually dispose of their tax cash cow.

Food scarcity, impossible prices, insane inflation and mass job losses/bankruptcies. Welcome to the beginning of the post consumerist era, a time where the assets of citizens are stripped and mass consumerism is effectively shut down.

The Great Reset is a modern take on medieval feudalism, where Marxist collectivism meets the criteria of feudalism and totalitarianism. You will not own property, and you will not own any assets.

Already, within the UK we are seeing huge gargantuan interest rate hikes that not only kill off all business but home ownership. The death of aspiration, where success is punished, is a predominantly Marxist construct that is touted as a major part of Labour Party policy, but has now been adopted by the socialist Tory Party fully.

The middle class and bourgeoisie are being whittled down and systematically destroyed so that only the highest echelons will hold all the power and money.

No true Conservative party or government exists in the West simply because all governmental departments have socialist structures and feed a massive welfare/social care state. If the entire system is socialist, it means Conservative policies cannot exist and if there are attempts to implement such policies they are rejected. Donald Trump was a prime example of this, as his every move and policy was rejected eventually leading to him being ousted from his limited role as president. Liz Truss was another example, ousted after 45 days in office.

The role of the new Marxists, the new generation of indoctrinated controllers aligned with communist China is to create an ultimate hive mind post consumerist post capitalist landscape where in the name of the so-called eco-drive all citizens are impoverished and depend solely on the state.

Universal income will be a pittance where citizens will barely be able to feed themselves with EU rations of maggot and insect protein. Citizen social scores adopted by China and being developed by Western tech companies now will determine what each family receives monthly. Citizens who are religious, or fight against the system in any way will simply have their rations or heat supplies reduced. Severe offenders and people who actively fight or deny state power will have their rations cut completely, and all privileges like travel, education, entertainment removed. Children will be indoctrinated by the state education system to report even their own family members for any indiscretions.

One must not forget the hierarchy who will of course be dining on the finest gourmet food, and living in vast AI served palaces watching over the Untermenschen useless eaters. Their children will be educated separately and their life spans will be enhanced dramatically through science. From then on, there will be little use for the remaining population and through poverty, hunger, controlled virus outbreaks and disease the rest will be whittled down.