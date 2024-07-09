17.7 C
London
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
secret satire society
HomeSci/TechEU to Police Thoughtcrime by Deploying AI "Hate Speech" Scanners
Sci/Tech

EU to Police Thoughtcrime by Deploying AI “Hate Speech” Scanners

ANTWERP - EU - All forms of speech in the European Union will soon be policed by AI "Hate Speech" software called CaLICO.

Daily Squib
By O'Brien
Truth-Orwell hate speech AI EU STASI

The definition of ‘hate speech’ is anything the controlling body who creates the rules does not like. What can be construed as permissible one day, can be interpreted as ‘hate speech’ another day, simply on the whim of the controllers. What you say one day can be okay, the next day however, you find yourself criminalised. As Juvenal said quite astutely “Who controls the controllers?” or in Latin “Quis Custodiet Ipsos Custodes”.

AI Big Brother EU Newspeak

The European Union is not known for its ‘democracy’ and is evolving into more totalitarian territory, with frankly scary plans to use an Antwerp based company’s AI advanced Large Language Model (LLM) called CaLICO. At least in George Orwell’s 1984 he envisaged rows of humans altering and checking the news and all communication. The EU no doubt gave this company, funnily named ‘Textgain‘, a huge sum of money to develop their AI monstrosity to police human speech and opinion, further destroying the last vestiges of free speech remaining. Of course, AI ‘never’ makes mistakes, and no doubt people will be criminalised and detained all because of some fucking out-of-control software programmed by woke Marxists, but that’s the EU for you in a nutshell. As is usual in a totalitarian regime policed by AI machines, say the wrong thing, and you will no doubt be unpersoned and taken to Room 101, where you will have a choice of either accepting the evil Stasi regime or be liquidated, all at the behest of an AI software programmed by the controlling woke Marxist totalitarian regime.

Thinkpol EU Directive 35465-8S

CEO Guy De Pauw: “Large language models, especially commercial ones, refuse to process toxic language. This makes it almost impossible to use them to process hate speech. We are now building a language model from scratch that can process this type of content — but without generating it. That’s what makes us different.”

Funded by the EU

Textgain recently received a strong boost as one of the four winners of the Large AI Grand Challenge, a prestigious competition for European AI developers in which 94 international companies participated. It won not only €250,000, but also two million hours of development time on a European supercomputer allowing for much faster new AI model training.

COO Redouan el Hamouchi: “In our digitalized world, there is a growing need for advanced tools to moderate content. Multilingualism is essential in this respect. We are pleased that we can train our application faster, so that it can handle different languages and cultures within the European Union.”

EU globalist International expansion plans

Textgain has great ambitions. The coming year will focus on the development of the AI ‘Hate Speech’ model, with a nominal value of several million euros. With a view towards international expansion, the company will then focus – from a vantage point as market leader – on the further development of SaaS applications.

CEO Guy De Pauw
CEO Guy De Pauw of Textgain

“We have a unique position in the saturated market of AI providers,” says De Pauw: “Firstly, because we are developing our own language model, instead of building on existing AI models. This immediately positions us alongside major players such as OpenAI, Google, and Meta. We also distinguish ourselves through our academic approach. We work together with policymakers, security services, social organizations and scientists. Reliability and precision are important rather than generic solutions and unrealistic promises.”

Responsible and ethical Doublethink

Textgain remains committed to mapping social problems using AI technology. “The European Union has set strict standards,” says De Pauw.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Biden: “Nice to meet you, my memory resets every five minutes”
Next article
The West Could Have Stopped Illegal Migrant Invasion But Did Not
Daily Squib
O'Brienhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.