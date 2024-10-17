17.7 C
Beyond Satire: Low IQ American Tears Up Greek Flags Thinking They’re Israeli

NEW YORK - USA - Another beyond satire moment when an ignorant, low IQ American influencer tears up the wrong flags.

By Tess Steckle

Some Americans are so fucking stupid, and we emphasise the word “some” because not all Americans are as dumb as this low-IQ African American woman who apparently is an internet “influencer”. What kind of education level do these people have? How can anyone be as dumb as this fucking loser, as to not even realise that a Greek flag is not an Israeli flag? This goes way beyond satire, into a realm of fuck knows…

The person in the video touts herself as an influencer, and that is another sad point about the times we are living in right now.

African Americans already have a bad reputation, and this woman does not do much for the African American cause.

