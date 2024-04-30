Who Gave the EU the Right to Dictate its Totalitarian Rules on the Internet?

In the ever-shifting landscape of the digital realm, the concept of freedom has become a relic of a bygone era. Once a bastion of unrestricted expression, the internet now finds itself ensnared in the web of bureaucratic regulation and political machination orchestrated by an unelected body of faceless autocrats in Brussels spewing out a constant stream of totalitarian rules. To put it lightly — the EU fucked up the internet real good.

Think about it, what happened when the Berlin Wall fell, and East Germany joined with the West? All high ranking Stasi officers, Marxists, communists were filtered into top positions within the EU.

We decide on something, leave it lying around, and wait and see what happens. If no one kicks up a fuss, because most people don’t understand what has been decided, we continue step by step until there is no turning back. Jean-Claude Juncker

Long gone are the days of unbridled creativity and unfiltered content, where smaller sites with quality material had an even footing with the established media empires. The pestilent dawn of a new age has ushered in a Draconian era of EU Soviet control and censorship, where the whims of supranational entities dictate the flow of information and the boundaries of discourse.

In this brave new world, the European Union bullied its way into position as the arbiter of all truth, wielding its regulatory and economic might to shape the very fabric of cyberspace. Through a labyrinthine maze of communistic directives and acts, it seeks to impose its political will upon the digital landscape, bending it to conform to its vision of a sanitised and homogenised mind prison where every facet of thought is controlled.

Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market

At the heart of this Orwellian nightmare lies the Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market, a sinister and evil edict that casts a shadow over the once-vibrant realm of online expression. Article 17 of this directive serves as the iron fist of censorship, holding online platforms accountable for the dissemination of copyrighted content. The pounding fist of copyright is utilised by the EU to shut people up. The EU does not for one second care about the rights of creators, and is only manipulating and subverting copyright law as a way to silence any form of dissent, free thought or free expression. To this end, the internet has now become a miserable minefield of legal word salad and useless, unnecessary regulations that taint every part of its very fabric.

When it becomes serious, you have to lie.

Jean-Claude Juncker

Under the watchful evil totalitarian rules of Big Brother Brussels, platforms such as YouTube and Facebook are forced to toe the line or face the wrath of overzealous predatory regulatory retribution. The spectre of financial ruin looms large, as the threat of liability hangs over their heads like the sword of Damocles.

Digital Services Act

But the tyrannical dystopian nightmare does not end there. Enter the Digital Services Act, a chilling Stalinist manifesto of control and coercion that seeks to tighten the stranglehold of regulation even further. Through a series of Orwellian measures, it seeks to impose a regime of thought control and information manipulation that would make Hitler or Stalin salivate at the mouth.

Under the guise of combating hate speech and disinformation, the unelected body of the EU Commission assumes the role of thought police, dictating the totalitarian rules of acceptable discourse with an iron Soviet fist. Terms such as “hate speech” and “disinformation” become weapons in the hands of the oppressor, wielded with impunity to silence dissent and stifle debate. These open catch-all terms can be construed and manipulated by the EU any way they want so that only their point of view is prominent. Politically, the EU can manipulate elections as it wishes, simply by labelling the opposing parties as purveyors of “hate speech” and “disinformation”. The Marxist EU has power over the recommendation algorithms of all the search engines, enabling the Soviet power to control what information most people see when they want to learn something from the internet. This immense power is the key to controlling entire populations globally through manipulation, coercion, extortion and political bias.

If it’s a Yes, we will say ‘on we go’, and if it’s a No we will say ‘we continue’.

Jean-Claude Juncker on the 2005 French referendum on the Lisbon Treaty

In this dystopian hellscape, the very essence of freedom hangs in the balance. Little minnows like the Daily Squib are sidelined, free speech and the right to express artistic/political/theoretic freedom are lost by over-regulation, useless diktats and cancellation. The power to shape reality and control the narrative lies in the hands of a select few, while the masses are left to languish in a state of perpetual ignorance and subjugation.

We are already in the future, no one is free, because we have already lost our fundamental freedoms by allowing the totalitarian rules of the oppressive Soviet EU to supersede everything and to dictate whatever narrative they want to control us. What difference does Brexit make for the UK when we are still imprisoned on the internet by the EU and their ridiculous over-done Marxist regulations upon regulations? By building a toxic web of bureaucratic regulations and laws within laws and even more regulations, the EU has cast a horrible spell over an internet that once used to be a free place for expression. It is now a sad, dark suppurating fuck-hole of inequity, a pallid parasite infested intolerant Stasi EU prison where the guards beat the innocent inmates with huge batons and electrocute their genitals until they submit to the Orwellian 1984 nightmare of the unelected oppressors in the EU Commission.