17.7 C
London
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldEU Stasi Police Shut Down Farage Political Conference in Brussels
World

EU Stasi Police Shut Down Farage Political Conference in Brussels

BRUSSELS - Belgium - The anti-democratic Soviet EU sent in Stasi police troops to halt a conservative conference led by Nigel Farage.

Daily Squib
By Coudenhove Kalergi

-

0

If you ever wanted an example of why there is a serious deficit of democracy in the EU, yesterday a conservative political conference led by Brexiteer Nigel Farage was shut down by anti-democratic EU officials who ordered Woke Soviet-style EU Stasi Police to thwart the conference.

Other political views are not tolerated

Ever closer Soviet Union in the EU is a closely guarded communist concept which is treasured by the unelected members of the EU Commission and democratic conservative conferences set in the heart of the EU led by British Brexiteer Nigel Farage are seen as a serious threat to the federalists and communists who make up the core of the European Union. This is why the EU Stasi Police were sent to halt the conference.

Coutts Stasi EU Cunts
Coutts Stasi EU Ordnungspolizei

“Ve vil not tolerate politicians who have other views that are contrary to our Marxist communist ideology in ze EU. Ve do not tolerate other political ideologies like democracy or conservatism or freedom of speech,” an unelected EU Commission member told the EU parliament on Tuesday.

Closer federal soviet EU union

To create a complete Soviet communist state, further integration of nation states is currently underway. All nations within the EU are to be eviscerated of all national identity and control. The goal is to have a singular area under the EU Soviet flag, where former individual nations have completely given up their sovereignty and governmental control to the EU Commission, much like the former Russian Soviet Union.

Nigel Farage is obviously seen as a major threat to the EU because he might make other countries who are already imprisoned in the EU possibly think of leaving and gaining their freedom from the communists. Obviously this would not be a good thing for the controlling Marxists who detest any form of democracy who are actively trying to build a totalitarian communist regime in the heart of Europe led by unscrupulous unelected elite members of the EU Politburo (EU Commission).

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Prince Harry Set to Star as Worzel Gummidge in Hollywood Epic
Daily Squib
Coudenhove Kalergihttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »