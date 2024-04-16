17.7 C
London
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentPrince Harry Set to Star as Worzel Gummidge in Hollywood Epic
Entertainment

Prince Harry Set to Star as Worzel Gummidge in Hollywood Epic

LOS ANGELES - USA - There's some smashing news for Prince Harry as he is set to star as Worzel Gummidge in a Netflix remake of the popular series.

Daily Squib
By The Crowman
prince harry worzel gummidge

Netflix has commissioned a new series featuring Prince Harry who will star as a scarecrow called Worzel Gummidge, based on the 1970s original children’s series. According to network insiders, the lucrative deal has already been signed, and Harry is very excited at being chosen for the role.

At a recent Hollywood meet up, the errant prince was ecstatic about the role.

“I’m a scarecrow, see, and I have many different heads. One head is me thinking head, but I lose that one a lot, you know. I particularly like me dumbo head, it suits me fine. All that clever stuff is way above my normal head. Like, I was told by that man over theres, I woulds be paid with two bales of straw, a few twigs, and a big filthy hat with a crusty cow-pat on it for the role. How could I resist?”

Unfortunately for the prince, if Trump wins the upcoming election, Harry might have to put on his exile head, because he could be deported for lying about his past drug use on his visa application. Oops.

The Netflix remake of Worzel Gummidge starring Harry is set to air in August.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Drone Robberies: Coming to Your City Soon?
Daily Squib
The Crowmanhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »