Health

"Biological Sex is a Fact" – NHS SHOCKER!

LONDON - England - The NHS has released shock news that biological sex is a fact!

By Mr. Bawbag
nhs biological sex is a fact

Who would have thought it, the NHS has finally acknowledged that biological sex is a fact? Apparently, the Pope is rather partial to Catholicism, and bears like to take big steaming shits in the woods.

In other news, water is wet, rocks are hard and if you stub your toe on the edge of your bed it’s fucking painful.

Next week, the NHS will acknowledge that blood is red, people are dead when their hearts stop, diversity inclusion officers are a waste of money, brains are crucial for thinking and hospitals are places where people are treated for illness.

 

Daily Squib
Mr. Bawbaghttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

