17.7 C
London
Monday, June 10, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldCalifornian Trans Woman Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer
World

Californian Trans Woman Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

LOS ANGELES - California - A trans woman has sadly been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Daily Squib
By Paul Sacks
trans woman diagnosed with prostate cancer

Tragedy has struck Marjorie Benson, 58, from Los Angeles, California, who as a trans woman has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Misgender Misdiagnosis Outrage

“But, I am a woman, I cannot get prostate cancer. This is ridiculous, and I am going to complain to the doctors. I want a fourth opinion,” Mrs. Benson remarked after the diagnosis.

Many people in the Democrat run state were also shocked that a trans woman could receive such an erroneous diagnosis.

“Marjorie is a woman, she identifies as a woman, therefore there is no doubt in my mind that she does not have something that only men get. This is ridiculous, the prognosis is simply wrong. Maybe the docs mistook Marjorie’s womb as a prostate or something,” Caitlin Jamboree, another trans woman, revealed.

Dr Michael Scheisse, MD, head cancer doctor at Sherman Neumann Hospital in LA, was adamant that Marjorie received the correct diagnosis.

“Well, Marjorie has a huge cock and a pair of hairy swingin’ balls, and a prostate. Even if we chopped off her cock and balls, she would still have a prostate. She also has a male skeletal structure, an Adam’s Apple and male chromosomes, but who am I to judge biology or science?”

Transexual women are advised to have their prostate’s checked every year, as early diagnosis of prostate cancer could save their lives.

 

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Hitler’s Favourite Birthday Tune Sung at D-Day Ceremony
Next article
The Second “Spanish Inquisition” Will Burn and Flail British Tourists
Daily Squib
Paul Sackshttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »