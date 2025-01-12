17.7 C
London
Sunday, January 12, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldGavin Newsom Cut $150 Million Wildfire Budget and Now Mudslides Fear
World

Gavin Newsom Cut $150 Million Wildfire Budget and Now Mudslides Fear

LOS ANGELES - USA - Governor Gavin Newsom cut the wildfires budget by $150 million, is now putting large parts of L.A. in danger of mudslides and fires.

Daily Squib
By Barb Dwyer
ai
Depositphotos_637254422_S gavin newsom
California Governor Gavin Newsom

NPR has reported that irresponsible and incapable California Governor Gavin Newsom cut $150 million from the wildfire fighting budget and was even set to cut more in the future.

“Data obtained by CapRadio and NPR’s California Newsroom show Cal Fire’s fuel reduction output dropped by half in 2020, to levels below Gov. Jerry Brown’s final year in office,” the investigation noted. “At the same time, Newsom slashed roughly $150 million from Cal Fire’s wildfire prevention budget.”

The LAFD budget was cut by $17 million by the Mayor Karen Bass and a further $45 million cuts were expected just before the fires struck. She was on holiday in Ghana during the fires that destroyed Pacific Palisades and only came back to Los Angeles after officials pleaded with her to do her job, otherwise she would have stayed in Ghana.

The financing summaries for the 2023-2024 fiscal year and the 2024-2025 fiscal year, though, shows the year-over-year difference is closer to $30 million in cuts to the LAFD budget.

The governor Gavin Newsom has misrepresented his accomplishments and even disinvested in wildfire prevention. The investigation found Newsom overstated, by an astounding 690%, the number of acres treated with fuel breaks and prescribed burns in the very forestry projects he said needed to be prioritized to protect the state’s most vulnerable communities. Newsom has claimed that 35 “priority projects” carried out as a result of his executive order resulted in fire prevention work on 90,000 acres. But the state’s own data show the actual number is 11,399.

With all the foliage destroyed in the mountains, the surrounding areas will now be in serious danger to mudslides when rains come. The vast mudslides will endanger many homes and roads close to the mountains. Due to precipitation expected in February, massive mudslides could further compound the already fragile situation. Mudslides occur when foliage has been destroyed as soil is not held together, especially in mountainous regions. Gavin Newsom and his irresponsible negligence and intransigence is the cause of thousands of homes and lives being lost and endangering the lives of Angelinos.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
ds-freedom-expression-banner
Previous article
Hawk Tuah Girl Called in to Stop California Fire
Next article
CANCER: Spraying Los Angeles With Fire Retardant is Carcinogenic
Daily Squib
Barb Dwyerhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.