Hawk Tuah Girl Called in to Stop California Fire

When asked about the California fire blighting much of the Los Angeles area, the Hawk Tuah girl said: “You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang“.

The Los Angeles Fire Department have now called for the Hawk Tuah girl’s urgent assistance sending a message to her in Nashville to fly to L.A pronto.

LAFD spokeswoman Butch Diker, relayed an urgent call on Sunday for help with the fires.

“We need the Hawk Tuah girl to do some hawkin’ and tuahin’! Anyone know where she is since her 15 minutes of fame was up?”

If anyone knows where she is, please contact the LAFD immediately. Lives are on the line here, for fuck’s sake.