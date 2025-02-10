A chicken nugget has been allowed to remain in Britain partly because the judge presiding over the case thought it would be a silly idea to deport the nugget, a tribunal has ruled.

The immigration judge concluded that it would be “unduly harsh” to send the 3-year-old nugget back to Albania, where it was created in a chicken processing factory.

The only specific example provided in court was the nugget’s “delicious crunchy taste” of heavily processed chicken off-cuts.

As a result, the judge upheld the chicken nugget’s appeal against deportation under the right to family life provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) on the basis that its removal could have a negative impact on the little nugget, according to court documents released on Monday.

Judge Pendels Trabafrothwaite, granted the chicken nugget leave to stay in Britain during the court hearing, and demanded the nugget was delivered to his office for a review of the lengthy and costly trial billed to UK taxpayers.

When the chicken nugget was delivered to the judge, witnesses recount the judge licking his lips and rolling his eyes with what seemed to be a pleasurable gaze prior to rapidly squirting some ketchup over the poor nugget. Before anyone could do or say anything, the judge popped the nugget in his mouth and ate the fucker like it was his last meal on earth. Afterwards, he let off a large, satisfied burp.

End.