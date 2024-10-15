Work Harder So Your Tax Money Can be Spent On Albanian Criminals

It pays to be an Albanian criminal in the UK. It certainly does not pay to work your entire life in a legitimate job, only to see the Labour government, under orders from the ECHR allow a convicted criminal to stay in the country and have your tax money lavished upon them.

This is the case with an Albanian criminal who was initially deported out of the UK but sneaked back into the country, and was allowed to stay, committing more crimes.

Dorian Puka, a 28-year-old serial Albanian criminal who has been imprisoned and deported twice due to burglary charges, shared a photo of himself dining and enjoying a drink. The image was digitally altered to include Mr Farage, the leader of Reform UK, giving a thumbs-up gesture.

The Albanian offender shared a 90-second video on his TikTok and Instagram accounts, showcasing himself driving a £300,000 Ferrari through London streets. His social media profile features photos with various luxury vehicles such as a Porsche Cayenne, Mercedes G-Wagon, Bentley Bentayga, BMW X5, Mercedes AMG, and Jaguar XF. While the origin of his wealth is unclear, reports from Albania indicate that he resides in a £250,000 apartment in Hounslow, West London.

This is why, as a taxpayer, you need to work harder every day so that your tax money goes towards these people flooding into the country. Just think, for every pound you make, seventy pence of that goes to people like this Albanian criminal, currently making a laughingstock out of Britain.

Who are the clever ones? The people who do not work but receive taxpayer money to live a lavish life with no constraints, plenty of time to relax and enjoy their lives, or the ones who break their backs commuting, and working 9-5 dismal jobs?

At the end of the day, you will be a used-up piece of fucking meat as you have been put through the meat grinder countless times, and a large portion of your life spent in traffic jams, overcrowded, smelly buses and trains getting to a from work. Most people only have cancer or dementia to look forward to by the time they get to the retirement age of 75. It will be a pointless death, as you are a mere tax number, and your insignificant life has withered away into the eternal blackness.

Who in their right mind would aspire to become successful in the UK when as soon as your salary or income reaches a certain level, the government robs you of much of your wealth? This alone is a serious deterrent, and is proof that it is futile to work or try to start a business in Britain today. There is absolutely no incentive to work in Britain. It is far better to either be a criminal making vast sums of money that will not be siphoned off by the taxman or live a life off the State.

Those are the basic choices one has left in the UK that are reasonably agreeable.