If you invoke a relation with a bad name upon your enemy, and you repeat this constantly to the public — it may stick. In this respect, Nigel Farage is being likened to serial paedophile Jimmy Savile, a name entrenched in fear and loathing within the British psyche. These are key elements of soviet techniques of propaganda that are being used by the Labour Sicherheitsdienst Fabians to besmirch and dirty the name of Farage, as much as he is assumed a threat to Labour, he is being portrayed as a threat to Britain, and the British people. By weaponising the name of Jimmy Savile in association with Farage, Labour aims to damage the reputation of its enemies irreparably.

Soviet Propaganda Techniques

In Soviet propaganda, associating the enemy with negative names and dehumanising language was a common technique. This involved using terms that evoked negative imagery, stereotypes, or moral failings to create a sense of revulsion and justify hostility towards the “other.” For example, opponents could be labelled “vermin,” “parasites,” or “enemies of the people,” stripping them of their humanity and making them seem like a threat to be eliminated.

STASM

In relation to Farage, he is being named along the likes of Jimmy Savile, which in association alone is bad enough as it conjures up images of predatory child abuse and child rape.

Soviet Techniques of Mind Control

The soviet techniques used by soviet and Marxist groups like the Labour Party are inherently based on an emphasis upon dehumanisation: By using animalistic or derogatory terms, the enemy is portrayed as less than human, making it easier to justify violence, cancellation, censorship, vilification and repression against them. Associating the enemy with negative characters brings forth a negative image to the public through association.

Stereotyping: Negative stereotypes associated with particular groups or classes are often reinforced through language, further solidifying the enemy image. British patriotism, religion, heterosexuality, marriage, British history, the royal family, British tradition, British culture, the Reform Party are demonised and deemed fascist evil constructs by the Labour soviet psychological warfare operators.

Justification for Control: This tactic helps to legitimise the suppression of dissent and maintain social order by creating a clear “us” versus “them” dynamic. The Online Safety Act introduced in July which introduces authoritarian control over the internet is now fully justified by the soviet Labour Party.

Associating the enemy with bad players: associating Nigel Farage with the likes of Jimmy Savile gives off a bad stench, a bad feeling that may stick with members of the public if repeated enough times by authority figures, soviet state controlled press (BBC, Guardian, Mirror) and other governmental departments.

Repetition: If you repeat something, even an untruth or allegation enough times through your controlled media portals and channels, eventually that lie becomes a truth amongst the public. This soviet technique is employed by the Labour Party and government ad infinitum as a form of state-sanctioned brainwashing of the populace.

These soviet techniques of using negative language to define and demonise the enemy is a prominent feature of the age-old and trusted soviet propaganda machinery that the Labour Party is employing quite successfully on their political enemies.

Always remember: The goal of socialism is communism.