GROWTH: “I am proud to forecast a £50 billion deficit from £22 billion deficit!”

Comrades! I promised growth in the soviet Labour manifesto, and today I proudly stand by my words. From a £22 billion deficit black hole — due to my policies and profligate spending sprees on socialist pet projects and salary/pension increases to bribe the Big State apparatchiks to support us at all costs, the deficit will soon stand at over £50 billion, and it’s rising at an exponential level every day.

I am also proud to announce that by 2029, Labour will increase our debt by £6.4 TRILLION, but that is not enough for me, I want the Labour legacy of growth in debt to last for the next millennium.

The Government is not on track to meet its ‘stability rule’, with our forecast suggesting a current deficit of £41.2 billion in the fiscal year 2029-30. Substantial adjustments in the Autumn Budget will be needed if the Chancellor is to remain compliant with her fiscal rules. National Institute of Economic and Social Research (Niesr)

I have therefore fulfilled my remit to the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain. Growth in debt, growth in misery, growth in inflation, growth in tax, growth in Third World unskilled coming into the PRSB and growth in wealth fleeing the PRSB.

Liz Truss? Eat your fucking heart out, I beat your record a thousand times over.

Fiscal rules? In the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain, there are no fiscal rules.

The proletariat, the everyday working people, and the remaining bourgeoisie scum will foot the bill with even more tax rises upon tax rises.

Do not forget, there are still 4 more years until the Soviet People’s Parliament Politburo chooses another soviet government, so a lot can happen, I hope to grow the PRSB deficit to over £100 billion or maybe £400 billion by then.

These are early days comrades, so continue eating the bark from the trees, because in four years you will be eating mud cakes like they do in Haiti or from rubbish bins in socialist paradise Venezuela.