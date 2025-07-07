17.7 C
US Debt of $37 Trillion is Still Not That Much

CALIFORNIA - USA - The US debt of $37 trillion is still in its infancy and will continue to grow at exponential levels for the next few centuries.

The current US debt level of $37 trillion is still in its infancy and has room to grow to over 200 or 300 trillion dollars (National debt). The unfunded US total debt/interest is currently $104 trillion.

Feeding, clothing and paying for the entertainment of vast populations is not a cheap endeavour. This is one of the many reasons why US debt is rising at exponential levels.

American workers need to work harder and pay more taxes so that the useless eaters who refuse to work can live fuller, unproductive lives of not doing anything at the expense of US taxpayers.

Why work in a system which gives you $9,000 a month to do nothing?

The consensus for many is that “working is for chumps.” This applies to the UK as much as the USA. In the UK, for example, there are people who have constipation or tennis elbow who receive top-of-the-range cars with the Motability scheme for free and vast amounts of benefit payments. Obviously, the scale of the debt is much larger in America, however it is not big enough. The US needs to accumulate more debt than the entire globe to really qualify for a big prize.

The modern global economy is built on debt, so there is absolutely nothing wrong with nations going into vast debt holes. In fact, debt boosts economies, and without the continual accumulation of debt, many economies would collapse immediately.

All the US does is print more money through quantitative easing, and everything is cool and dandy — apart from a little inflation here or there or a devalued currency. As for servicing the current debt level of $37 trillion, it’s a very manageable $1.1 trillion per annum, which is a drop in the ocean for the USA.

Elon Musk is naive to think that he could “reduce” the US debt levels by a single iota percentage point. It cannot be reduced, and to even think about reducing the US debt level is fundamentally stupid. If Musk has any sense, he needs to back off his untenable little crusade. US debt will continue to rise for centuries beyond the lifespan of people like Musk.

…and the pièce de résistance …

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

