US Debt of $37 Trillion is Still Not That Much

The current US debt level of $37 trillion is still in its infancy and has room to grow to over 200 or 300 trillion dollars (National debt). The unfunded US total debt/interest is currently $104 trillion.

Feeding, clothing and paying for the entertainment of vast populations is not a cheap endeavour. This is one of the many reasons why US debt is rising at exponential levels.

I can’t believe this is real, but it is The American Woman who danced at the checkout after spending $3,000 at Walmart on EBT Food Stamps has more videos, she does this every month The whole family gets involved, dancing celebrating free taxpayers funded food Again, this is a… pic.twitter.com/C2LWbFivuF — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 5, 2025

American workers need to work harder and pay more taxes so that the useless eaters who refuse to work can live fuller, unproductive lives of not doing anything at the expense of US taxpayers.

Why work in a system which gives you $9,000 a month to do nothing?

We’re at a point where our society has degraded so much that I have no idea if this is real or a parody. Based on the food choices shown – I *guessing* real…?#CityLife #welfare #snap #ebt #trash #diabetes #urban pic.twitter.com/ZcGc9ahOw2 — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) July 6, 2025

The consensus for many is that “working is for chumps.” This applies to the UK as much as the USA. In the UK, for example, there are people who have constipation or tennis elbow who receive top-of-the-range cars with the Motability scheme for free and vast amounts of benefit payments. Obviously, the scale of the debt is much larger in America, however it is not big enough. The US needs to accumulate more debt than the entire globe to really qualify for a big prize.

This woman is worried Donald Trump is going to remove all junk food from food stamps So she goes to Costco and spends $1,000 on nothing but junk food and pays for it all with her EBT food stamps This person is struggling so hard she can blow a thousand dollars on snacks….. pic.twitter.com/0Nm2i2zFWQ — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 5, 2025

The modern global economy is built on debt, so there is absolutely nothing wrong with nations going into vast debt holes. In fact, debt boosts economies, and without the continual accumulation of debt, many economies would collapse immediately.

Single Mom with 7 Kids from 7 DIFFERENT Dads is going viral for showing off her Monthly 3k EBT Card spending spree on Food Walmart, McDonald's, Gas Stations, Chipotle every day, Cheddars, Zaxby's and left over EBT money 💰 for Shots Then brags about it "The Government can't… pic.twitter.com/9HYeqdidww — Culture War Report (@CultureWar2020) July 6, 2025

All the US does is print more money through quantitative easing, and everything is cool and dandy — apart from a little inflation here or there or a devalued currency. As for servicing the current debt level of $37 trillion, it’s a very manageable $1.1 trillion per annum, which is a drop in the ocean for the USA.

Definitely EBT cards have to be terminated for most people. pic.twitter.com/ItRVtLSIpK — SENTRY (@sentryXliberty) July 6, 2025

Elon Musk is naive to think that he could “reduce” the US debt levels by a single iota percentage point. It cannot be reduced, and to even think about reducing the US debt level is fundamentally stupid. If Musk has any sense, he needs to back off his untenable little crusade. US debt will continue to rise for centuries beyond the lifespan of people like Musk.

This seriously blows my mind 2 grown adults, shopping at Walmart and spending $400 on one trip with Food Stamps They film their shopping trip and the checkout at the register. The amount of items on the receipt is crazy and at the bottom it shows EBT SNAP 100% covered for free pic.twitter.com/SknkVhwc3i — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 6, 2025

…and the pièce de résistance …