World

Keir Starmer’s Identity Crisis

SCUNTHORPE - England - Keir Starmer is in the midst of a major identity crisis as multiple pronged threats rear their ugly heads.

By Adolf Josef
Comrade Starmer is amidst a major identity crisis, not only for himself but for the glorious Labour Party who have transformed Britain into an utter, utter shithole.

With the multiple threats of the Reform Party led by Brexiteering vanguard Nigel Farage aligned more to the right of the political spectrum, there is now an additional thorn in the side of the Labour Party with the introduction of the Jeremy Corbyn far leftist party.

Torn from far left Marxist Corbynite politics to the mish mash far right ideological leanings of Farage, Starmer does not know where to lean to counteract the multiple pronged threats.

Essentially, the entities of Farage and Corbyn will only siphon off voters during any election, reducing Labour’s chances further.

Our thoughts are with Starmer and wish him the best in his identity crisis battle.

 

Adolf Josefhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

