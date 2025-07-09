17.7 C
London
Wednesday, July 9, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldWar is Good For Declining Russian Population
World

War is Good For Declining Russian Population

MOSCOW - Russia - The declining Russian population is down to multiple factors which will benefit the West in the future.

Daily Squib
By War Editor
ai
russian soldier trench declining Russian population

The gradual depletion of the Russian population and declining birthrate is a bonus for the West. That is not to say that the West also does not have a declining indigenous birthrate as well, but it is being bolstered by mass migration. The ongoing war in Ukraine is a drain on the Russian population and from 2018 to 2024 there has been a population decline of over 3 million Russians.

Aside from the meat grinder war in Ukraine, which has killed more than 500,000 Russians (unofficial estimate), only 1.22 million babies were born last year, which is the lowest number of births in a single year since 1999. Furthermore, Russia’s official statistical agency, Rosstat, projects that the birth rate will continue to decline, reaching just 1.14 million by 2027.

Russia also has high mortality rates, with deaths exceeding births for several years now. The life-expectancy of Russian men in some areas is 45 due to vodka and drug consumption.

Along with alcoholism and drugs as major causes of illness and death, the war in Ukraine is obviously a major factor as well.

To be embroiled in an ongoing conflict with no end in sight is a good recipe for eventual destruction, death by a thousand cuts, as every day more Russian meat is ground into the Ukrainian soil.

Cannon fodder suicide missions

The desperation of Russian commanders is at an all-time high as they send in conscripts to the front lines with a two-week life expectancy at the most.

By causing constant losses in manpower, supplies, and morale, one side tries to progressively weaken its adversary to the point of collapse in attrition warfare. One could postulate that the West is conducting this form of warfare on Russia, obviously utilising the proxy of Ukraine to apply the technique. Alternatively, one could also say the same tactic is being utilised on Ukraine by Russia.

The West is essentially slow moving when it comes to elements like rearming and the manufacture of weapons in preparation for war, but thankfully a firm boot up the ass by Trump the consensus has hopefully changed. Slowly but surely, Trump is also coming to the realisation that his dear friend Putin does not give a fuck about what he says and will continue his deranged mission to send more of his troops into the Ukraine hellhole battlefields and muddy trenches where they will ripped apart by drones and Howitzers.

By gradually depleting Russia’s population, this will help to reduce its impact in further conflicts in the future.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Keir Starmer’s Identity Crisis
Daily Squib
War Editorhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.