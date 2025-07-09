War is Good For Declining Russian Population

The gradual depletion of the Russian population and declining birthrate is a bonus for the West. That is not to say that the West also does not have a declining indigenous birthrate as well, but it is being bolstered by mass migration. The ongoing war in Ukraine is a drain on the Russian population and from 2018 to 2024 there has been a population decline of over 3 million Russians.

Aside from the meat grinder war in Ukraine, which has killed more than 500,000 Russians (unofficial estimate), only 1.22 million babies were born last year, which is the lowest number of births in a single year since 1999. Furthermore, Russia’s official statistical agency, Rosstat, projects that the birth rate will continue to decline, reaching just 1.14 million by 2027.

Russia also has high mortality rates, with deaths exceeding births for several years now. The life-expectancy of Russian men in some areas is 45 due to vodka and drug consumption.

Along with alcoholism and drugs as major causes of illness and death, the war in Ukraine is obviously a major factor as well.

To be embroiled in an ongoing conflict with no end in sight is a good recipe for eventual destruction, death by a thousand cuts, as every day more Russian meat is ground into the Ukrainian soil.

Cannon fodder suicide missions

The desperation of Russian commanders is at an all-time high as they send in conscripts to the front lines with a two-week life expectancy at the most.

By causing constant losses in manpower, supplies, and morale, one side tries to progressively weaken its adversary to the point of collapse in attrition warfare. One could postulate that the West is conducting this form of warfare on Russia, obviously utilising the proxy of Ukraine to apply the technique. Alternatively, one could also say the same tactic is being utilised on Ukraine by Russia.

The West is essentially slow moving when it comes to elements like rearming and the manufacture of weapons in preparation for war, but thankfully a firm boot up the ass by Trump the consensus has hopefully changed. Slowly but surely, Trump is also coming to the realisation that his dear friend Putin does not give a fuck about what he says and will continue his deranged mission to send more of his troops into the Ukraine hellhole battlefields and muddy trenches where they will ripped apart by drones and Howitzers.

By gradually depleting Russia’s population, this will help to reduce its impact in further conflicts in the future.