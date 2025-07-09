17.7 C
London
Wednesday, July 9, 2025
secret satire society
HomeSci/TechCompulsory EU Digital ID Coming Soon
Sci/Tech

Compulsory EU Digital ID Coming Soon

BRUSSELS - Belgium - Those who value their privacy and democratic rights are in for a serious shock when the EU Digital ID scheme becomes mandatory.

Daily Squib
By Sir Valance
ai
EU DIGITAL ID

The fundamental reason for the internet is at risk — our right to anonymity. The new EU digital ID system is rearing its nefarious head across the European Union, as it brings forth a new regime of supreme surveillance upon citizens. Knowing the EU-centric policies of Keir Starmer, it is presumed he will sign the UK up to this program as well.

The updated scheme builds on the earlier eIDAS framework (2014), addressing its limitations by mandating interoperable national identity wallets that work seamlessly across all EU member states by 2026.

The EU Digital ID Wallet will effectively eliminate anonymous participation in online life.

When the wallet becomes mandatory for accessing key services like banking, healthcare, or even social media, then people will be forced to tie their real-world identity to online accounts.

Anonymous speech, whistleblowing, or politically sensitive activism, satire, criticism, will become riskier or impossible. Governments or private companies will profile and monitor individuals more easily than ever before.

With the EU state having total control over your digital ID, it will have the power to revoke or restrict access, like freezing you out of essential services (banking, healthcare, travel etc.) if you are deemed as undesirable in any way or your citizen score is not high enough.

In times of political crisis or authoritarian drift, this infrastructure will no doubt be abused to punish dissenters. One could postulate that the tenets of democracy, free discussion, opinions will be eroded completely by this digital feudalism.

The EU Digital ID program places unprecedented technical and legal power in the hands of public-private consortia, potentially creating “ID monopolies.”

This Austrian survivalist Survival Lilly outlines how the EU is introducing a digital euro currency this year, therefore the digital ID is a necessary process. The new measures are possibly linked to the CBDC System proposed by the BIS.

The digital euro currency will be programmed to cater for every use case, for example, the European Central Bank can limit how much citizens can buy of a certain product if the need be, or bar them from buying products that are deemed as non-sustainable etc.

Sadly, the entire internet is in the process of shutting up shop forever.

Freedom and privacy will soon be completely outlawed, and to do anything via the internet will require people to give away everything to authoritarian, totalitarian governments who many cannot trust.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
War is Good For Declining Russian Population
Daily Squib
Sir Valancehttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.