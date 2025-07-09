Compulsory EU Digital ID Coming Soon

The fundamental reason for the internet is at risk — our right to anonymity. The new EU digital ID system is rearing its nefarious head across the European Union, as it brings forth a new regime of supreme surveillance upon citizens. Knowing the EU-centric policies of Keir Starmer, it is presumed he will sign the UK up to this program as well.

The updated scheme builds on the earlier eIDAS framework (2014), addressing its limitations by mandating interoperable national identity wallets that work seamlessly across all EU member states by 2026.

The EU Digital ID Wallet will effectively eliminate anonymous participation in online life.

When the wallet becomes mandatory for accessing key services like banking, healthcare, or even social media, then people will be forced to tie their real-world identity to online accounts.

Anonymous speech, whistleblowing, or politically sensitive activism, satire, criticism, will become riskier or impossible. Governments or private companies will profile and monitor individuals more easily than ever before.

With the EU state having total control over your digital ID, it will have the power to revoke or restrict access, like freezing you out of essential services (banking, healthcare, travel etc.) if you are deemed as undesirable in any way or your citizen score is not high enough.

In times of political crisis or authoritarian drift, this infrastructure will no doubt be abused to punish dissenters. One could postulate that the tenets of democracy, free discussion, opinions will be eroded completely by this digital feudalism.

The EU Digital ID program places unprecedented technical and legal power in the hands of public-private consortia, potentially creating “ID monopolies.”

This Austrian survivalist Survival Lilly outlines how the EU is introducing a digital euro currency this year, therefore the digital ID is a necessary process. The new measures are possibly linked to the CBDC System proposed by the BIS.

The digital euro currency will be programmed to cater for every use case, for example, the European Central Bank can limit how much citizens can buy of a certain product if the need be, or bar them from buying products that are deemed as non-sustainable etc.

Sadly, the entire internet is in the process of shutting up shop forever.

Freedom and privacy will soon be completely outlawed, and to do anything via the internet will require people to give away everything to authoritarian, totalitarian governments who many cannot trust.