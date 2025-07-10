Mass Immigration: It’s Too Late – Nothing Can be Done

It is too late to change mass immigration, illegal or not. Ever since Tony Blair opened the door to Eastern Europe and Labour opened up the country to free movement from the continent, there has been a huge influx of migrants into the UK.

The British benefits system is the dangling carrot that makes people come from far and wide to the UK.

The EU Schengen zone is a free travel channel directly leading to the UK where millions of people from the Third World come into the EU illegally, then freely cross European borders on their way to Britain. The French, despite being paid over £800 million by the UK government to stop illegal Channel crossings, routinely help fake asylum seekers to cross to Britain and the French Navy even escorts rubber dinghies to Dover.

Once in Britain, illegal migrants can be assured; free NHS healthcare, free transport, free education for as many children as possible, free housing, and a generous load of free money sometimes up to about £3,000 per week.

But many illegal migrants are still not happy with this and have dedicated Whatsapp accounts where they can purchase Deliveroo and Justeat accounts from legal workers. The booming food delivery market enables illegals to make an additional £500/£1000 per week, which is sent out of Britain immediately to their own countries via money transfer companies. No one knows who these illegal immigrants are, therefore a vulnerable woman ordering food on Justeat or whatever, could be served by an Afghan rapist casing her out for a later visit after midnight or simply barge his way into her home and viciously rape her before disappearing back into anonymity.

Unfortunately, because the UK has been cursed with either a weak Labour or Conservative government, nothing is done about any of the mass immigration.

Much like the Democrats in America, mass migrants are utilised in elections as voters. In this respect, it is highly beneficial to have illegal and legal immigration at vast levels for socialist parties to be voted in.

If governments in the West wanted to do something about mass immigration, they would have done it decades ago, but now it is way too late for anything to be done to solve the problem. It is thus a certainty that mass immigration from the Third World was imported into the West deliberately.

Once in the UK, the illegal economic migrants are fast-tracked for citizenship, or they disappear into the black economy which is thriving in the UK. The idiotic Starmer is totally clueless about anything and is an incompetent weak piss flap of a PM who has zero plans to solve the problem. The one in one out fiasco is a joke, and should be labelled as 500,000 in, zero out.

Britain is the laughingstock of the world.