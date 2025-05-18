Britain to be Officially Named a Dumping Zone For Undesirable Illegal Migrants From EU

It’s kind of ironic that successive British governments have looked at dumping illegal migrants onto places like Rwanda and Albania, when the hard truth is that the UK is a dumping ground for fake asylum seekers from the EU.

EU: “Fuck the British!”

The French are only too glad to have their Navy escort hundreds of thousands of fake asylum seekers to the UK because the not very well-kept secret is that the UK is now the rubbish bin of Europe.

Migrants filter through Southern Italy, Greece and Southern Spain and France from North Africa or Turkey. From there, through the free movement Schengen Zone, they gravitate to either Germany or France or some Scandinavian country where they realise they are not treated very well. They of course know that they can get a 4-star hotel room paid for by UK taxpayers, free food, pocket money, free housing, free healthcare, free dental care and a life of luxury.

The Europeans know this as well. Unlike the UK, they don’t just dole out 4-star hotels with all the benefits under the sun, so EU officials point these fake asylum seekers to the UK. Additionally, it’s not only a way of getting rid of the burdensome undesirable fake asylum seekers, but a way of fucking over the UK. To the Europeans, the British are the shisters of the world, they are universally detested even if the respective current government is to the political left of the spectrum and ideologically aligned with the EU’s soviet structure.

The best part of this entire fiasco is that Britain pays the French, Germans and god knows who else millions of pounds to stop the migrants, so what do the frogs do? They escort more of the fake asylum seekers to the UK, and maybe stop one or two here or there, but it’s the minimum effort of course. Under the idiot Sunak, the UK handed over £438 million to the French, who no doubt went to town with the free money. Nothing changed naturally. Sunak then paid Rwanda nearly £700 million to ship a few foreign rapists there, but the ECHR blocked that farce. All of that money disappeared without a trace, a testament to stupidity, waste and sheer desperation.

The Europeans are loving this, and the worse part is that Britain is a laughingstock to the EU. The UK is now reminiscent of a fucking Third World country, and it is only going to get worse, especially with the EU Youth Mobility Scheme. Britain is a dumping ground, a toilet, a cesspit where all the shite is dumped from the EU and the funny thing is there is nothing the government can do about it apart from go bankrupt and impoverish the taxpayer further.

If there ever was a time to laugh, now would be the time.