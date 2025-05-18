17.7 C
World

Third World Economic Migrants Thank Starmer For EU Youth Mobility Scheme

CALAIS - France - All across the EU, there were cheers and whoops from economic migrants as Britain surrendered to the EU Youth Mobility Scheme.

EU YOUTH MOBILITY SCHEME

“Now we are all young students welcomed in the UK!” an illiterate 45-year-old sub-Saharan African shouted from his Calais home. His plan is to apply for the EU Youth Mobility Scheme, like the hundreds of millions of other illegal economic migrants residing in France, and the rest of the EU.

UK Schengen Zone EU Youth Mobility Scheme

“All you have to do is say you are eighteen and present them with a piece of paper saying you want to study in the UK,” a 38-year-old Congolese convicted rapist revealed.

In another Calais camp, there were whoops and cheers from the fake asylum seekers who were waiting for this day to come. The UK surrender deal is not only giving away our fishing quotas, but it’s us becoming a rule-taker from Brussels once again and getting free movement by the back door.

So far since Labour has come into power, over 700,000 fake asylum seekers have entered the UK through its porous borders, and the EU Youth Mobility Scheme will make things easier for many to come to Britain making it part of the EU Schengen zone.

72 English Virgins

“I want to make many English women pregnant. Thank you, Keir Starmer, for opening the doors further. Now I can get a mountain of young English pussy one way or another. I’m so hard right now at the mere thought,” another economic migrant convicted rapist from Afghanistan revealed.

