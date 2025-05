During an interview with a reporter, President Trump said the ‘n-word’.

“No!”

When asked if he was going to say another n-word, Trump promptly replied with a number of n-words.

“No, I will not use the nabalitic n-word you nefandous nincompoop ninny.”

The reporter then asked if Trump would use the ‘l-word’.

Trump’s response was with another slurry of targeted n-words.

“No, no, no, no, no, no!”

That’s when the interview ended abruptly.