The European Union Should Have Been the British Union

Britain won two world wars against the Germans, yet the British Empire is now a mere morsel of global territory. Surely this was not the plan. Hitler would have been very proud of the European Union because it is a German victory without a single bullet being fired. The EU is essentially Nazi Germany’s expansionist imperialist plans with a Soviet political ideology and, what is more, it is a reverse of Hitler’s technique. Where Hitler built up his military first then utilised it to storm through Europe and North Africa, whereas the EU started as a way to trade with more freedom, then implanted their ideological political framework, and now is implementing a military EU Army to counteract the Russian threat after the Ukraine invasion occurred. After World War II, Britain should have capitalised on its position and taken over France and Germany. From there, Britain could have implemented the same technique the EU implemented to take over other European nations through economic and trade methods. The British system, and language, should have been the de facto standards throughout Europe. Sadly, the opportunity was lost, much like the remaining parcels of the British Empire were soon capitulated. Today, the European Union makes the rules, makes the regulations and dictates what Britain does, despite any so-called Brexit.

The British Union was the dream of Churchill, and what stands today is the exact antithesis of his vision for Europe.

The winner of the great wars lost and the losers of the wars won.