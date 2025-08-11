The numbers came in like a bad hangover — sharp, bitter, and impossible to ignore. Somewhere in Beijing, some chrome-eyed CCP bureaucrat was huffing opium and laughing his black and yellow teeth out while cargo ships the size of small cities vomited dodgy cheap Chinese air conditioners, motorbikes, swimsuits, and god knows what else onto the damp cobblestones of Europe to avoid those lovely Trump tariffs. This wasn’t trade. This was a dump festival of sizeable proportions.

The European Commission, that great Kafkaesque regulation slapping termite mound in Brussels, has the figures: over 100 categories of goods hit by what they called “harmful increases”, a bureaucratic euphemism for economic carpet-bombing.

Xylol, the paint-thinner chemical that can strip a man’s dignity as fast as it strips enamel, was up 2,616%. Air conditioners flooding in at prices 7% lower than last year. The yellow bastards even timed it to the European heatwaves. People melting in Paris would buy cooling units from Satan himself, never mind Xi Jinping.

Why now? Simple. Donald J. Trump — America’s living fever dream — had turned the tariff screws on China to 145% in some cases, a big sweaty orange brick wall in the middle of the Pacific.

Average tariffs are now at 55%, covering everything. No more cheap Chinese toxic crap pouring into Walmart like an endless diarrhoea of brittle plastic and imitation steel. So Beijing, clever bastards that they are, simply spun the wheel and dumped the entire fucking lot straight into Europe.

Trump tariffs on the EU need to increase by 60%

And here’s the catch, if the goods can’t get into the States, they’ll rot in the EU instead. Which means Trump, if he has a shred of political animal left in him, will have to hammer the EU with tariffs north of 60% just to stop the eurozone from becoming China’s discount bin tariff bypass route.

This isn’t just about swimsuits and engines, it’s about the psychological collapse of Western trade discipline.

The EU talks about “net-zero” while drowning in knock-off solar panels. They preach “level playing fields” while letting a billion tonnes of cheap Chinese machinery bulldoze the market.

You can feel it in the air, the chemical stink of the ports, the hum of container ships like mechanical locusts.

Somewhere in a damp Brussels office, a pale-eyed Commission clerk is staring at a spreadsheet that says the Trump tariffs apocalypse comes not with mushroom clouds, but with 5,000 Chinese diesel engines sold at 30% below market value.

This is the new war: no blood, no shells, no speeches. Just tariffs, dumping, and the slow suffocation of entire economies under the weight of communist China’s overproduction.

The USA needs to increase those Trump tariffs on the EU asap to get a hold on this shit.