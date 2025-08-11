17.7 C
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
More Good News Comrades, Chagos Betrayal Deal to Cost £36 Billion

GRIMSBY - England - Comrades, we justifiably lied to you about the cost of the Chagos Betrayal Deal. We do not care about what you think, so shut up.

By Agent Cob StB 6743
I have more good news, comrades. I am speaking to you from my dacha in Grimsby. I have just enjoyed a nice banya and beat my dog with some birch branches. I want to speak about the Chagos Betrayal Deal I engineered on your behalf.

Chagos Betrayal Deal

The People’s Republic of Soviet Britain is dedicated to betraying and destroying all vestiges of previous imperialist and capitalist historical dealings from the former Great Britain. This is why we lied to the proletariat scum, the working people or as I like to call them — tax cows.

Instead of a few £100 million per annum, you, the taxpayer scum, will be paying £36 billion to pay for a key strategic group of islands the PRSB owns anyway. Yes, we own those islands outright but will be paying £36 billion to Mauritius, because they are an ally of our dear soviet comrades China.

This will make it easier, in a time of war, for China to attack and conquer capitalist swine states like America or Australia.

Remember, our interests lie in forwarding communism globally and with our partners in the CCP in China we can achieve our Marxist goals. The Chagos Betrayal Deal will ensure your ultimate betrayal. When Chinese liberation troops march through the streets of the PRSB, you will greet them with soviet joy and happiness. The situation will have been deemed as normalised.

Thank you comrades. Now fuck off to your shitty jobs so you can pay more tax.

INGSOC NOTICE 1-21-34-6-111-1-0

RUPERT MENKSPRAT 14, OF SCARGILL PARADE, HAS BEEN AWARDED 0.00311 GRAMS INCREASE IN USED WASHING UP LIQUID AND GIVEN 11 GRAINS OF SALT. HE REPORTED HIS FOUR BROTHERS AGED 3-14, HIS FATHER, MOTHER AND HIS DOG, WHIPPSY FOR SCREAMING IN TERROR AND CRYING WHEN ANOTHER HUGE SOVIET BIG STATE TAX DEMAND LETTER DROPPED THROUGH THEIR LETTERBOX LAST SATURDAY. THEY WERE TAKEN AWAY IN THE EARLY HOURS OF SUNDAY MORNING AND LIQUIDATED. REMEMBER COMRADES, LOOK, LISTEN, REPORT!

  Do you value freedom?

