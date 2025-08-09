ZELENSKY : “No! No! No!”

17.7 C
KYIV - Ukraine - President Volodymyr Zelensky has basically told Putin and Trump to "fuck off!" with their bogus peace deal plan.

Trump just wants the Nobel Peace Prize, and Putin just wants to stall for time while sending Russian corpses into the meat grinder of Ukraine. Zelensky on the other hand wants everyone to fuck off who thinks that Ukraine will concede land in any skewed “peace” deal.

Donald Trump will meet Vladimir Putin next week in Alaska to discuss the so-called peace deal without the Ukrainian leader present.

Today, an angry President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainians “will not give their land to occupiers”, hours after US President Donald Trump hinted at territorial concessions to end war with Russia.

Looks like Trump is going to have to wait for a long, long time for his Nobel Peace Prize, and Putin bags himself more time to continue sending Russian meat into the grinder.

The war goes on …

Previous article
Kissinger Ghost – Gaza: “I am always right!”
2 COMMENTS

  1. The stupid war will go on another decade. It don’t matter if Putin is alive or not. Russia is now awakened and on the move Estonia, Moldova, Georgia all gonna be Russian then Romania Bulgaria Finland Sweden Norway.

