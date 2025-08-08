17.7 C
Kissinger Ghost – Gaza: “I am always right!”

GAZA - The ghost of Henry Kissinger has appeared again, confirming plans by Israel to clear Gaza completely of Hamas and occupy the territory.

By אַשְמְדּאָי
The ghost of the former greatest statesman to ever live is always right, and you would be foolish to not heed his prophecies of the future. Israel yesterday announced that Gaza will be completely taken over and Hamas removed. We knew this since 2011.

When he was still on this earth in 2018 he told us:

The supreme land of Eretz Ha’Avot, our motherland, our home will fight with all its might now to cleanse the Middle East of threats to Israel. This is the time to cut out the tumour that has haunted us for so long, and Bibi, my protégé, will take no prisoners.

And from 2011:

The great Russian bear and Chinese sickle will be roused from their slumber and this is when Israel will have to fight with all its might and weapons

Then only a few weeks ago the ghost of Kissinger revealed:

What Israel is currently involved in is a military strategy to clear any threat close to its borders, which involves creating a buffer zone around our sacred land, which Jews have inhabited for thousands of years after leaving Egypt in 1200 BCE.

 

Conquest is the true metre for any territory and Israel is strong now, it has the power and determination to change the Middle East forever and for the better. Legitimacy follows power, but only if power lasts. I look upon Bibi and I see David, King David.

 

