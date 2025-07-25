The Siege of Gaza: The Ghost of Kissinger Speaks Again

It has been a while since we have seen old Heinz in the Squib offices, but much like clockwork, when the gears change in the overall geopolitical landscape he appears to tell us what is happening and what will happen. We take his words very seriously here in the office.

This time our sub-sub-sub editor was in his office reading an old 2000AD comic from 1983 when the apparition of Henry Kissinger appeared and spoke.

“You are reading a comic from 1983, 25 June, program 322, sold for 20 pence in the UK at the time, 2000AD featuring Judge Dredd. In 1983, I was building up my company, Kissinger Associates, and acquiring new clients. Those were highly enjoyable years of my life, and very fruitful. But what is time anyway? Time means nothing in the universal dimensional vortex.

“The siege on Gaza is not pleasant, but it is necessary in order to make the place uninhabitable for Palestinians, so the remaining population can be moved on to another territory far away. What Israel is currently involved in is a military strategy to clear any threat close to its borders, which involves creating a buffer zone around our sacred land, which Jews have inhabited for thousands of years after leaving Egypt in 1200 BCE. Jews were there, in Canaan, before the territory in 63 BCE was renamed to ‘Palaestina’ by the Romans to punish Jews after the Bar Kokhba revolt, intentionally referencing the ancient Philistines (long extinct by then) to delegitimise Jewish connection to the land. I will not go into the history in full for you, but the lands of Canaan, of Judea, Eretz Yisrael have had much temporary so-called interlopers and one thing has always been consistent in this area of land — Jews.

“Conquest is the true metre for any territory and Israel is strong now, it has the power and determination to change the Middle East forever and for the better. Legitimacy follows power, but only if power lasts. I look upon Bibi and I see David, King David. I look upon the Palestinian Arabs as weak, they are led by terrorists and by Iran, they have been fooled into following these regimes and terrorist groups because these people cannot lead, they cannot flourish, they cannot organise themselves, they were given Gaza and trillions of dollars in aid yet the only thing they built were tunnels, where Hamas hoards their food and luxuries. The Swiss bank accounts and Cayman Island accounts for Hamas are bursting with foreign aid money which was meant to be given to the people, but it was not. French President Macron is a useful idiot weak f@ggot fool for being coerced into siding with Hamas — but France was lost a long time ago, so there is no hope for them. Macron is pandering to Hamas and rewarding the terrorist group for the October 7th attack by recognising the Palestinian state.

“The Palestinians have been brainwashed to think this land is theirs, and they have held bitterness ever since, when it was simply a name given by the Romans to punish the inhabitant Jews at the time for a rebellion. The original Philistines had all but disappeared by then anyway and were extinct. Land is no ones. The concept of ownership of land is moot, it is only validated by conquest through might and legitimacy in governance.

“If you follow terrorist leaders, you are a terrorist. I saw for myself the joy of the Palestinian Arabs in the streets after the October 7th attacks. There was real joy present in their hearts, this is their Modus Operandi — to murder Jews in cold blood and to destroy Israel completely. It is okay amongst the metropolitan liberal elite to hear the Palestinian calls for the genocide of Israeli Jews, but as soon as Israel fights back they shout the word ‘genocide’ to the actions of the IDF. The Palestinians could have ended this decades ago by denouncing Hamas and overthrowing the terrorist organisation themselves.

“Hamas must be destroyed completely. There is no other way or roadmap than that happening. The remaining Palestinians who survive the siege and war will be moved to Africa or elsewhere. This move will alleviate some of the problem, but will not stop the constant fight for survival by the Israeli state amongst a den of serpents.

“Iran is still building a nuclear bomb to use on Israel.

“I state cold hard facts. I do not embellish my words. War is hell, and for those on earth right now, prepare for war — for to not prepare mentally and physically will be your loss. In war, there are lies from all sides, this is just war, and nothing else. These are the beginnings of the last war for the earth’s last remaining finite resources.”

And then in a blue flame spark, he was gone.

