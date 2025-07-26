COMPLY™

Breathe Better. Obey Easier.

For too long, confrontations between law enforcement and civilians have led to unnecessary chaos. Not anymore.

Comply™ is the state-approved neural modulator that restores harmony in high-tension encounters. Specially engineered to suppress resistance responses, Comply helps subjects stay calm, cooperative, and conscious of their civic duty.

The future of peaceful arrest is pharmacological

George Floyd appears in new commercial promoting “Comply,” a revolutionary behavioral medicine “Do not resist while taking comply, ask your officer if Comply is right for you.” pic.twitter.com/4uqtVTonlB — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) July 23, 2025

From the innovators at CivitasRx™, in proud partnership with the Department of Harmony and Enforcement, comes Comply™: a state-sanctioned neural inhibitor that eliminates confrontation before it begins.

“The pill that keeps the peace.”

Take Comply™ before all known encounters with authority. In some regions, Comply™ is mandated for parolees, protest registrants, and residents of Englewood, West Englewood, West Garfield Park, and Austin – Chicago. South Los Angeles, Downtown, Compton, Watts, and Skid Row – Los Angeles. English Avenue/Vine City and Mechanicsville – Atlanta. Minneapolis, Memphis, Baltimore, Maryland, Detroit, Michigan, St. Louis, Missouri. Mott Haven in the Bronx, Hunts Point, Fordham, Harlem – New York City. Ask your Officer if Comply™ is right for you.

Engineered to suppress defiance-related neurotransmitters and enhance passive behavioral response, Comply™ ensures smoother transitions from civilian to detainee.

🔹 87% decrease in arrest-related injuries

🔹 3.5x faster confession rates under standard intake protocols

🔹 96% voluntary compliance when taken within 30 minutes of Authority Notification

Scan for Compliance Sync



CIVITAS ENCRYPTED CODE: 43-57-UNITY-ALPHA

Citizen action logged. Geolocation matched. Sync complete.

For best results, enable Retinal ID pairing and submit pre-ingestion biometric data.

“I used to resist during arrest. Now I smile, obey, and sleep through booking. Thanks, Comply™.”

— Verified Test Subject #A08491, Compton, Los Angeles

⚖️ Legal Advisory

Comply™ is mandatory for all Level 3 detainees, protest permit holders, and previously flagged citizens.

Consumption constitutes implied consent to state processing protocols under the Enhanced Obedience Act (E.O.A.) §44.11.

Failure to ingest Comply™ upon directive may result in expedited submission via aerosolized enforcement delivery systems and a well-placed knee.

Do not resist while taking Comply™.

Side effects may include temporary loyalty, obedience, respect for law and order, compliance, and unwarranted peacefulness.

Do not operate ideology or question authority while under Comply™.

CivitasRx™ – Your Biology, Our Security

© 2027. Distributed by Government Order 77-OMEGA. Patent pending. All thoughts monitored.