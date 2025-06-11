At Least Mauritians Get Tax Cuts Thanks to Labour Chagos Surrender Deal

There are no tax cuts in Britain, just more tax increases upon tax increases. The Mauritian government, who are now subjects of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, are using Keir Starmer’s decolonisation Labour Chagos surrender deal funding of £100 million per annum paid for the next 99 years to pay for these tax cuts. The surrender deal by the UK has also been gladly accepted by the Chinese Communist Party as one that benefits China greatly in strategic terms.

Britain has essentially surrendered its own territory and will be wasting over £130 billion in money that could have been spent on its own armed forces and defence capabilities.

The Labour Chagos surrender deal is a disgraceful capitulation of British sovereign territory for no reason at all, and what’s the icing on the cake, a CCP affiliated judge was responsible for pushing the deal to occur.

When war does come, Britain will now be more vulnerable and basically an open door for its enemies thanks to Labour. No surprises there of course, with open borders already in place, and open taxpayer funds to give away to all and sundry, open doors for Britain’s enemies is something that goes along with Labour’s profligate wasteful spending sprees that will bankrupt the UK for the next 100 years.