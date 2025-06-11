17.7 C
London
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldAt Least Mauritians Get Tax Cuts Thanks to Labour Chagos Surrender Deal
World

At Least Mauritians Get Tax Cuts Thanks to Labour Chagos Surrender Deal

PORT LOUIS - Mauritius - Thanks to the Labour Chagos surrender deal, the Mauritian government is giving tax cuts while the UK suffers.

Daily Squib
By Dees Grace
ai
Depositphotos_135232062_S mauritius Labour Chagos surrender deal

There are no tax cuts in Britain, just more tax increases upon tax increases. The Mauritian government, who are now subjects of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, are using Keir Starmer’s decolonisation Labour Chagos surrender deal funding of £100 million per annum paid for the next 99 years to pay for these tax cuts. The surrender deal by the UK has also been gladly accepted by the Chinese Communist Party as one that benefits China greatly in strategic terms.

Britain has essentially surrendered its own territory and will be wasting over £130 billion in money that could have been spent on its own armed forces and defence capabilities.

The Labour Chagos surrender deal is a disgraceful capitulation of British sovereign territory for no reason at all, and what’s the icing on the cake, a CCP affiliated judge was responsible for pushing the deal to occur.

When war does come, Britain will now be more vulnerable and basically an open door for its enemies thanks to Labour. No surprises there of course, with open borders already in place, and open taxpayer funds to give away to all and sundry, open doors for Britain’s enemies is something that goes along with Labour’s profligate wasteful spending sprees that will bankrupt the UK for the next 100 years.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
Previous article
Peaceful Looters Protest Against Mexican Deportations
Daily Squib
Dees Gracehttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.