Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Brits Fought and Died For the English Channel – Anti-British Starmer Gave it Away

SCUNTHORPE - England - Anti-British Starmer has shown himself to be a danger to Britain, and someone who is anti-democratic who operates outside of parliament.

By Mr. Charrington
The disgusting, filthy Brexit Betrayal deal giving away British fishing rights to the EU for 12 years brokered by a PM who is obviously anti-British, and an avowed Marxist, is an affront to the brave soldiers and sailors who fought in both wars to secure the safety and sovereignty of the British Isles. Keir Starmer and his decolonisation crusade is proof that he means only harm to the UK and spits on the graves of the brave men and women who gave their lives in past decades to fight for their country.

Giving away our fishing rights, giving away the Chagos Islands, killing off our fishing industry, killing off our farming industry only makes Britain weaker and more of a target for its enemies.

Who is to say this quisling PM, an anti-British communist authoritarian implant, does not give away the Falkland Islands or Gibraltar? Rest assured, they are on his list.

One could even postulate that Starmer is a danger to the security of the United Kingdom, and has gone way above his remit. He is implementing sneaky deals outside of parliament, where the necessary scrutiny of his destructive policies are avoided.

Ladies, and gentleman, we have a rogue, corrosive anti-British operator masquerading as a prime minister. THIS IS ANTI-DEMOCRATIC.

