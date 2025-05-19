Starmer’s Brexit Betrayal : EU Supertrawlers Ready to Deplete British Waters

In a historic EU deal that will ensure the continued impoverishment of Britain, and the enrichment of the EU, wanquer extraordinaire and supreme coward Keir Starmer has given European fishermen access to British waters for 12 years. This Brexit Betrayal by Labour will create an ecological disaster and ruin Britain’s already strained economy further.

EU fishing companies employ destructive industrial fishing supertrawlers to maximise their profits at the detriment to marine ecosystems. These vessels use massive nets that drag along the seabed, disrupting habitats, reducing biodiversity, and causing bycatch (non-target species caught and discarded). Bottom trawling destroys natural seafloor habitats, thus reducing biodiversity, disrupting the balance of the natural ecosystem.

Between 2020 and 2025 supertrawlers like the Willem van der Zwan (flagged to Netherlands), Margiris (Lithuania), Helen Mary (Germany), Sch 81 Carolien (Netherlands) and Afrika (Netherlands).[2] The Margiris (143m) and Willem van der Zwan (142.5m) plundered British waters. This was with restrictions, but now that Starmer has lifted restrictions, things are going to get a lot worse.

By overfishing our fish stocks by the EU supertrawlers the consequences will NOT be good for the British economy or local communities on the British Isles who depend on sustainable fishing practices.

The EU supertrawlers also catch large amounts of non-target species, which die in the nets and are then simply thrown overboard. Vulnerable and rare species are thus killed off in large numbers, all for the sake of vast profits by the greedy fishing corporations in the EU. This is one of the most harrowing parts of this Brexit Betrayal by Labour.

Cetacean bycatch has been a serious and persistent welfare and conservation issue in UK waters for many years. The most recent estimates indicate that over 1000 cetaceans are killed each year by EU supertrawlers. The species most affected are harbour porpoise, common dolphin, minke and humpback whale, but all cetaceans in UK waters are vulnerable.

Along with the destruction of our fishing reserves and habitat, the EU vessels cause immense amounts of pollution and carbon emissions, which is kind of funny seeing as the madman Ed Miliband and his Net Zero zealots are so quiet about this major Brexit Betrayal of gargantuan proportions.

This cowardly grotesque Brexit Betrayal upon the UK by Starmer is an evil, vicious assault on Britain and its environment, and yet there is only silence from the leftist hypocrites who call themselves eco-warriors and environmental activists. It seems it is okay for socialists and Marxists to fuck up the environment, but not okay for anyone else.