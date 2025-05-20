Ranking Ireland’s Best Sportspeople

Ireland may be small in size, but when it comes to sporting prowess, it’s a giant on the world stage. From the rugby pitch and boxing ring to football fields and athletics tracks, Irish sports stars have consistently risen to the top, bringing pride to the nation and showcasing exceptional talent and determination.

Here’s a look at some of the greatest sportspeople Ireland has ever produced.

1. Katie Taylor – Boxing

No conversation about Irish sporting greatness can begin without Katie Taylor. A trailblazer for women’s boxing, Taylor is an Olympic gold medallist, a former undisputed world champion, and widely regarded as one of the best female boxers of all time.

Her relentless work ethic, humility, and hugely impressive professional record of 24 wins and just 1 loss have made her an icon, not just in Ireland but across the sporting world.

2. Brian O’Driscoll – Rugby Union

One of the finest centres the game of rugby has ever seen, Brian O’Driscoll captained both Ireland and the British & Irish Lions during a glittering career. He scored 46 tries in 133 appearances for Ireland and was the heartbeat of a golden generation that included Grand Slam and Triple Crown triumphs.

BOD’s balance of toughness and finesse made him a global superstar and a hero at home.

3. Roy Keane – Football

Roy Keane’s influence on football is undeniable. As Manchester United’s midfield enforcer and captain during their most dominant era, Keane’s drive, leadership, and ferocious will to win earned him legendary status.

He was just as vital for the Republic of Ireland, helping to lead the team to World Cup and European Championship appearances. His no-nonsense personality continues to make him a powerful presence in punditry and coaching.

4. Sonia O’Sullivan – Athletics

Sonia O’Sullivan brought Irish athletics to the forefront in the 1990s and early 2000s. A silver medallist in the 5000m at the Sydney Olympics and a World Champion in the 5000m, O’Sullivan set numerous records and was an inspirational figure for aspiring runners.

Her dominance over middle and long distances made her one of Ireland’s most beloved sporting icons.

5. Padraig Harrington – Golf

Padraig Harrington’s back-to-back Open Championship wins in 2007 and 2008, followed by a PGA Championship in 2008, marked one of the greatest periods in Irish golf history.

Known for his intelligence, mental resilience, and precision, Harrington was instrumental in putting Irish golf on the global map, paving the way for the next generation of major winners—like Shane Lowry.

6. Rachael Blackmore – Horse Racing

In a sport long dominated by men, Rachael Blackmore has rewritten the history books. In 2021, she became the first female jockey to win the Grand National, riding Minella Times to a stunning victory.

The following year, she was crowned the first female rider to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup after scoring on A Plus Tard.

Her groundbreaking achievements made her an Irish sporting hero, crowned BBC’s World Sport Star of the Year in 2021, and her impact on the sport as a whole was clear as messages of admiration and support flooded out after her recent retirement.