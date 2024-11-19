Support the Farmers and Their Protest Against Unjust Labour Tax

Many farmers will lose their farms thanks to the ignorant Labour Party, who have no idea how to run a country, let alone an economy.

The punishing taxes will reduce farming profits to such a level that thousands of British farmers will be forced to either retire or go bankrupt. This is something the Labour civil servants simply do not understand, because they have never run businesses for themselves or held a proper job in their lives.

Tens of thousands of farmers are descending on Westminster today as they protest against the government’s inheritance tax raid. Unfortunately, because they are British, they will not be spraying raw cow and pig shit on Labour politicians, as the French farmers are so proficient in doing. British farmers will probably not strike either, which could solve their problem within a month if they did.

The calm event will involve speakers addressing crowds, a procession to Parliament Square and a speech from Tom Bradshaw, president of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU).

Marxist prime minister, Keir Starmer’s announced changes to agricultural property relief and business property relief will needlessly punish farmers with little or no return to the Treasury.

In last month’s budget, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the changes, which means that previously-exempt farms worth more than £1m will have to pay an inheritance tax of 20 per cent from April 2026.

The Rachel Reeves budget is a complete betrayal of Britain’s farming community, and poses a serious danger to the UK’s food security. When the crops are dead, and the livestock has all been sold off to pay tax, there will be nothing left.