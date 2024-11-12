17.7 C
“I Will Cripple You!” British Farmers Need to Follow US Dockworkers Technique

THE COUNTRYSIDE - England - What have British farmers got to lose now when Labour kills their farms? They need to follow the US Dockworkers technique.

When a vindictive, venal, nasty anti-business government wants to kill off generational British farmers and their farms, the only option left is to fight with as much dirt and below the belt nastiness as the Labour government treats farmers. This is why farmers need to take a look at the hardcore actions proposed by US dockworkers recently led by a well-connected goodfella union boss. Their threats of strikes and retribution made the authorities and companies involved back down in less than a week.

‘We don’t need them!’ ex-Tony Blair aide sticks the boot into farmers – ‘Do to them what Thatcher did to miners’

The main crops that are grown by British farmers are wheat, barley, oats, potatoes, sugar beets, fruits and vegetables. The livestock that is raised include poultry, pigs, cattle and sheep. Wheat is the major crop in the UK. The total area of agricultural holdings is about 41.6 million acres (16.8 million hectares), of which about a third are arable and most of the rest is grassland. During the growing season about 72% of the arable area is cereal crops, and of the cereal crop area, more than 57% is wheat.

The first week of the British farmers striking, it will be all over the news, but mainly ignored or dismissed as nonsense by the Labour controlled media.

The second week of the strike, supermarkets will start reporting shortages in milk, flour, cheese, eggs, fruit, vegetables and meat. Restaurants will start shutting down and firing their staff. Supermarkets will start to consider closing some stores.

The third week of the British farmers striking, empty shelves will be a normal sight, and so will be looting of stores that still have something on their shelves. Supermarkets will be forced to close most of their stores and sack thousands of staff. Some supermarkets will try to source food from abroad, but the cost will be prohibitive to consumers and cause more looting. With little supply and huge demand, food inflation will skyrocket.

The fourth week, the stock market will crash along with the pound sterling. The bond market will go crazy, raising the inflation rate to new heights never before seen. Keir Starmer’s ailing and incompetent, ignorant government will have to consider introducing food rationing to the population.

The fifth week – civil unrest. Riots and mass looting of little of what is left in the shops start across major cities. The police are deployed with minimal effect. People who live pay cheque to pay cheque now have absolutely nothing left and despair sets in. More businesses that held out for this long go under. The crippling carnage continues…you want a fucking Christmas turkey? Tough, you’ll be boiling your shoes to chew on the leather instead.

________________________________________________________________________

British farmers should be treated with the utmost respect and dignity they deserve, not like fucking gangsters or criminals, as the Labour administration are doing right now.

If Labour does not reverse their punitive inheritance tax actions, British farmers need to do something about it, or they will not survive. The Labour taxation attacks are there to kill off farming, and there is no other option for farmers left right now than to fight for their very survival.

Never give up, never stop, and never fear. What have British farmers got to lose now, seeing as they are set to lose everything they own to the Labour tax man anyway? You’ve got nothing to lose now.

NEVER STOP! NEVER FEAR! FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!

