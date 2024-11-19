17.7 C
London
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldComrade Xi Jinping Commends Comrade Starmer on Soviet Britain's Communist Vision
World

Comrade Xi Jinping Commends Comrade Starmer on Soviet Britain’s Communist Vision

RIO DE JANAIRO - Brazil - Comrade Xi Jinping has praised Comrade Starmer for crushing British farmers and Soviet Britain's communist vision.

Daily Squib
By Commissar Ballakov
comrade starmer and comrade xi jinping

Much like Chairman Mao starving over 30 million Chinese peasants and farmers to death from 1958 – 1961 during the “Great Leap Forward” today Comrade Xi Jinping praised the efforts of Comrade Starmer to confiscate the land of British farmers, taking away their livelihoods and causing a food crisis in the UK.

Speaking in Rio De Janairo, Comrade Xi Jinping told Comrade Starmer that he “sincerely hoped that Soviet Britain would achieve the same starvation and death that the great Chairman Mao accomplished” praising the vigilance of the Soviet Labour Party in dealing with the British Kulak class.

Dekulakization of British farmers

The communist Labour government are currently engaged in an elimination campaign against farmers in Soviet Britain, and their aim is to exterminate any form of dissent or rebellion. It is a good thing that British farmers are very compliant and timid, especially as they are being bent over and brutally fucked in their collective anuses by the Soviet government in power.

“It is a good thing we have a bunch of softie cucks and timid pansies who will soon lose their farms in the UK. Imagine if we had the likes of French farmers here? As supreme comrade of Soviet Britain, I sure am lucky, the pathetic peasants just keep taking punishment after punishment without even a yelp or a word of objection. When in Number 10 Downing Street in my study, I sit there giggling at the idiots on the TV getting shafted by my policies, it’s beautiful to watch, especially their utter silence, and timid obedience.”

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Support the Farmers and Their Protest Against Unjust Labour Tax
Daily Squib
Commissar Ballakovhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.