World

Prince Harry Consults Elon Musk About Travelling to Mars

MONTECITO - USA - Prince Harry is in consultation with Elon Musk about travelling to Mars.

By Royal Payne
prince harry travelling to Mars

With the threat of Donald Trump throwing Prince Harry out of the USA for lying on his Visa application about his heavy Class-A drug use, senior advisers to the errant prince have advised a meeting with Elon Musk to send him Harry to Mars.

Josh Pepperthorne, a PR specialist working for the Harry and Meghan foundation, revealed that negotiations are currently underway for the former working royal to go on a one-way trip to Mars. It is not yet known whether Meghan Markle will go with Harry or join him at a later date.

“Prince Harry has volunteered to go to Mars. He made up his mind after the re-election of president Donald J. Trump. Elon Musk and his company X are currently looking into accommodating the prince’s request.”

If Harry is accepted on one of the flights he would have to undergo some training but would be travelling to Mars with a professionally trained team of astronauts and technicians.

Janice Lemuria, a spokeswoman for Musk’s X company, said: “It is not clear what role Harry would play on Mars because he has no skills, and has never worked a day in his life, but the team would do their best to try to find something for the thick as shit ponce to do.”

Travelling to Mars is no easy task, but Harry is determined to go there and show the people of earth he is useful for something, other than pretending to be important.

