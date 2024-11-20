Forget Bacon and Eggs Labour Want to Replace Traditional Farms With Maggot Farms

You may wonder why the Marxists in the Labour Party want to exterminate traditional farms from the British Isles? Well, it’s quite simple, really. Along with “sustainable” wind farms, the Labour Party wants to produce millions of tonnes of maggot protein, and insect protein for their Net Zero push.

What does Net Zero essentially mean? It’s all in the name, “zero”. You as a carbon life form are a liability, and it would be better if you never existed, simply because you create carbon emissions and waste. The next best thing to killing off the entire UK population is to force them to eat maggots and insects so that Labour can fulfil the Net Zero targets they love so much.

The insect and maggot protein thing also aligns with the EU, which is obviously another Labour project currently underway. The PM, Keir Starmer, is looking for avenues to rejoining the EU as soon as possible, and with little or no opposition in parliament, it seems he will soon have his way.

Traditional farmers in the UK are the bane of Labour’s existence, and are also part of the class war that Labour is working on. British farmers who farm livestock and crops are to be phased out, their land seized and maggot production farms as well as windfarms will replace them.

There’s also Angela Rayner’s house building initiative, which will require large swathes of the British countryside and traditional farms erased to fulfil her soviet 10-year plan. Illegal migrants and the subclasses will be given their own homes, albeit after the countryside, farms, brooks, forests, rivers are bulldozed and concreted over. Labour’s target within the next 5–10 years is to let in over 25 million unskilled, uneducated migrants and criminals into the UK.

Give it another five or six years, and you won’t be able to put together a fucking bacon and egg sarnie, or enjoy a nice fillet mignon. Instead, you will be forced to either eat a bowl of crunchy insects or crushed maggot sludge.