17.7 C
London
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldChina and U.S. Reach Consensus in Trade Talks, Emphasising Cooperation
World

China and U.S. Reach Consensus in Trade Talks, Emphasising Cooperation

BEIJING - China - Things are looking bright and cheery regarding the China -USA trade tariff skirmish.

Daily Squib
By Mandarin Reporter
ai
Container ship unloading in deep sea port, Global business logis china trade

China and the United States have made notable progress in resolving economic and trade issues following two days of candid discussions in London, marking the first meeting under their new economic and trade consultation mechanism, sources from China reveal.

The talks, held June 9–10, followed a June 5 phone call between Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump. Both sides agreed in principle to implement the leaders’ consensus and build upon prior progress made in Geneva in May.

Leading the delegations were Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, along with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The meeting was seen as an important step toward stabilising bilateral relations under strategic guidance from both presidents.

China reaffirmed its stance on dialogue rooted in equality and mutual benefit, while emphasising that cooperation brings shared benefits, and confrontation harms both parties. The U.S. was urged to resolve trade disputes through constructive and equitable engagement.

In the wake of the Geneva meeting, both countries agreed to reduce 91% of their respective tariffs, with an additional 90-day suspension on reciprocal tariffs. The resulting tariff relief has already spurred economic activity: U.S.-bound container bookings from China surged nearly 300%, and daily outbound shipments from Shenzhen’s Yantian Port rose by over 60%.

Experts say the London talks helped clarify unresolved issues and restored momentum in China-U.S. economic relations. Officials on both sides expressed hope that the progress made would build mutual trust and support the healthy development of future trade ties.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
Previous article
At Least Mauritians Get Tax Cuts Thanks to Labour Chagos Surrender Deal
Daily Squib
Mandarin Reporterhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.