We Are Living in Interesting Times in the UK

It used to be quite an exclusive place to live, work and be entertained, but the UK is now akin to a Third World cesspit of inequity. In fact, one could say the entire continent of Europe has become a Third World shithole, and the UK being a bunch of islands also succumbed to the madness eventually.

Beyond Satire

Here is a little example of the insanity of living in today’s Britain, where lunatic Third Worlders go around creating absolute havoc. Of course not every migrant — illegal or not — is a raving violent rapey lunatic, we’re not suggesting that, although the crime figures may suggest that fact.

The guy in the following video came from somewhere and like a fish out of water is now in the UK. He is filmed just after randomly attacking a few innocent citizens, trying to steal someone’s bag, assaulting a female and attacking a police van. He is then thankfully tasered and drops like a brick. No doubt he will be back on the streets creating havoc soon after a brief stay in the clink.

Welcome to the UK where migrants attack you randomly in the street

Got flattened

Got flattened again

Tried to rob a backpack

Tried beating up a police van

The other illustration of what it’s like to live in the UK at the moment — especially in some urban areas — can be found in the following video, where a migrant on some kind of narcotic decides to lower his trousers and expose himself to passengers (including children) on a tube train. The man is then wrestled to the ground by concerned citizens, especially as there are women and children present. An interesting bit of news about this incident is that the police are now after the concerned citizens and want to arrest them for subduing the flasher, who they do not care about.

These examples are a tiny smattering about what is currently going on in the country, which much of the mainstream news and government are gaslighting.

As for the countless protests and unrest in multiple locations centred around illegal migrant hotels, this news has been suppressed and shut down, and it is not prudent under the current conditions of totalitarian tyranny to even comment on.

The entire UK is now descending into something that will irreparably change the country forever, and no one will be able to reverse what has happened.