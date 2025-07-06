17.7 C
London
Sunday, July 6, 2025
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentICE Raids: "They're feeding us to the fish!"
Entertainment

ICE Raids: “They’re feeding us to the fish!”

CALIFORNIA - USA - The anti-illegal immigration ICE raids taking place across America by the Trump administration are causing some people to literally lose their minds.

Daily Squib
By Mr. Noom
ai
cry tds

You may think Trump and his supporters are crazy, but on the other side, things seem to be even crazier. The ICE raids across America are causing some serious levels of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) with some Americans moving into periods of severe psychosis.

WARNING! VIEWING THE FOLLOWING VIDEO MAY CAUSE IMMEDIATE TRAUMA

Is there any cure for such levels of derangement? Well, probably not is the simple answer.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
R’s Blind Date
Daily Squib
Mr. Noomhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.